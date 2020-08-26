Phil Mickelson claims four-shot win on PGA Tour Champions debut

Phil Mickelson won the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National

Phil Mickelson made a winning start to life on the PGA Tour Champions by completing a wire-to-wire victory in the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National.

Final leaderboard Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National

Mickelson took a four-shot lead into the final day in Missouri and was never threatened at the top of the leaderboard, with a five-under 66 enough to end the week on 22 under and four ahead of nearest challenger Tim Petrovic.

Victory sees Mickelson become just the 20th player to win their debut on the over-50s circuit, with the 191 shots played over the three days seeing him equal the lowest score in PGA Tour Champions history for a 54-hole event.

Mickelson played alongside Petrovic and Rod Pampling on the final day

The five-time major champion opened with a two-putt birdie at the par-five first and followed a birdie at the fourth by driving the par-four fifth and rolling in a 20-footer for eagle.

Mickelson cancelled out a blemish at the sixth by posting three consecutive birdies around the turn, before making a three-putt bogey at the 14th and seeing out his victory with a tap-in par at the last.

Mickelson became eligible for the PGA Tour Champions when he turned 50 in June

Kevin Sutherland posted a bogey-free 63 on the final day to finish in third ahead of Sweden's Robert Karlsson, with USA Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker in tied-fifth alongside Rocco Mediate.

Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer ended in tied-20th while former PGA Champion Rich Beem, making his debut after turning 50 on Monday, carded a closing 70 to claim a share of 70th.

Mickelson is next expected to next tee it up at the Safeway Open, the opening event of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season from September 10-13, before heading to Winged Foot the following week for the US Open and another chance to complete the career Grand Slam.