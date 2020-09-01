ZOZO Championship in October moved from Japan to California

Tiger Woods won his 82nd PGA Tour title in Japan last year

Tiger Woods will defend his ZOZO Championship title in California next month after the tournament was moved from Japan.

Travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have forced the PGA Tour to announce the switch, and the event will now take place at Sherwood Country Club, where Woods hosted his Hero World Challenge for 13 years.

Woods will defend his title in California next month

Woods equalled Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 PGA Tour titles with victory in the inaugural ZOZO Championship last year, holding off home favourite Hideki Matsuyama by three shots at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

The tournament will be known as the ZOZO Championship @ Sherwood for this year's edition, which will form part of a West Coast Swing in the autumn, following the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin and the CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek in Las Vegas after it was switched from South Korea.

PGA Tour executive vice president, international, Ty Votaw, said: "The PGA Tour is grateful that ZOZO Inc. has partnered with us to host the ZOZO Championship @ Sherwood this October.

Sherwood CC was the venue for the Hero World Challenge for 13 years

"Considering ZOZO Inc.'s main business is in Japan, the decision to hold its event in the US underscores their commitment and support towards our sport, communities where we play and the PGA Tour. We are truly thankful for our partnership with ZOZO Inc. and the Japan Golf Tour organisation.

"Following last year's successful launch, our players will no doubt be disappointed to miss travelling to Japan to play in the ZOZO Championship this year, but we look forward to returning in 2021.

"Through the ZOZO Championship @ Sherwood, we are excited to showcase another strong field and deliver world-class golf to fans in the US, Japan and around the world."