FedExCup: Is the staggered scoring system at Tour Championship fair?

Dustin Johnson leads the FedExCup standings ahead of the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season reaches its conclusion this week at the Tour Championship, but is the staggered scoring system fair for those at the top of the FedExCup standings?

World No 1 Dustin Johnson heads to East Lake in top spot after posting runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and BMW Championship either side of a dominant 11-shot win at The Northern Trust.

Johnson will begin on 10 under on Friday and with just a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm, the man who beat him in a play-off at Olympia Fields this week, with all 30 players in the field starting with a stroke-advantage based on their position in the FedExCup standings.

Jon Rahm defeated Johnson in Illinois after holing an incredible 66-foot birdie on the first extra hole

The system was changed last year to make the final play-off event less complicated to follow, with the winner of the Tour Championship now also crowned the FedExCup champion, although mixed opinions remain on whether or not it gives enough of an advantage to the most recent winners.

"It doesn't seem fair, does it," Jamie Spence told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "He [Johnson] has been the dominant player and he gets a two-shot lead over Rahm, with Thomas one behind him.

"They [the PGA Tour] are trying to come up with something that's definitive, as opposed to projecting where you are going to finish, because there's no doubt where you stand after each round now. So it's probably better.

"(Rory) McIlroy is starting seven behind DJ and five from Rahm, so it's a long way back from there. If Dustin Johnson shoots 63 or 64 first day is it all over? Probably, but it's very difficult to come up with a play-off system in golf that works.

Johnson is looking to win the FedExCup for the first time

"I think this is probably about the best because, after the first round, once they start with their staggered start, we sort of forget about it. But if I was Dustin Johnson, I would be thinking, 'really, two-shot lead, is that all that I get?!'."

