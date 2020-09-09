Sky Sports Golf TV guide: Key times for four live events this week
ANA Inspiration, Safeway Open, Portugal Masters and Swiss Ladies Open all live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/09/20 6:29pm
A women’s major, the start of the new PGA Tour season and Tommy Fleetwood’s return to European Tour action are all part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week.
Less than 72 hours after Dustin Johnson claimed the FedExCup and its $15million jackpot at the Tour Championship, the 2020-21 PGA Tour gets underway at the Safeway Open in California, with Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and reigning Open champion Shane Lowry among those in action.
The West Coast also plays host to the ANA Inspiration, the second women's major of a revised 2020 schedule, having been postponed on its original April date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eight of the world's top ten are set to feature at Mission Hills Country Club, while the Ladies European Tour heads to Switzerland for the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open and is also being streamed - for free - via the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
The European Tour's 'Iberian Swing' continues at the Portugal Masters, with Fleetwood headlining the field as he gets in some tournament practice ahead of next week's US Open at Winged Foot.
All four tournaments are live on Sky Sports Golf this week, with nearly 55 hours of live golf to enjoy across the four days from Portugal, Switzerland and the USA.
Thursday
Portugal Masters - live from 1100-1300 and 1400-1500 on Sky Sports Golf
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - live from 1300-1400 on Sky Sports Golf, 1400-1700 via the red button, 1300-1700 on the Sky Sports YouTube channel
Safeway Open - Featured Groups live from 1500-2100 via the red button, main coverage live from 2100-0000 on Sky Sports Golf
ANA Inspiration - live from 1700-2100 and 0000-0200 on Sky Sports Golf
Friday
Portugal Masters - live from 1100-1300 and 1400-1500 on Sky Sports Golf
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - live from 1300-1400 on Sky Sports Golf, 1400-1700 via the red button, 1300-1700 on the Sky Sports YouTube channel
Safeway Open - Featured Groups live from 1500-2100 via the red button, main coverage live from 2100-0000 on Sky Sports Golf
ANA Inspiration - live from 1700-2100 and 0000-0200 on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - live from 1200-1600 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel
Portugal Masters - live from 1330-1600 via the red button and 1600-1800 on Sky Sports Golf
ANA Inspiration - live from 1900-2300 on Sky Sports Golf
Safeway Open - live from 2300-0200 on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday
Portugal Masters - live from 1330-1800 on Sky Sports Golf
ANA Inspiration - live from 1900-2300 on Sky Sports Golf
Safeway Open - live from 2300-0200 on Sky Sports Golf
