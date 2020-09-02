PGA Tour 2020-21 schedule: Dates, venues, events for new season
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 02/09/20 9:04pm
A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2020-21 PGA Tour season.
September 10-13 - Safeway Open - Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, California
September 17-20 - US Open - Winged Foot, New York
September 24-27 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
October 1-4 - Sanderson Farms Championship - Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
October 8-11 - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open - TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
October 15-18 - The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek - Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada
October 22-25 - Zozo Championship - Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, California
October 29-November 1 - Bermuda Championship - Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
November 5-8 - Houston Open - Park Golf Course Houston, Texas
November 12-15 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
November 19-22 - RSM Classic - Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Georgia
November 26-29 - No event
December 3-6 - Mayakoba Golf Classic - El Camaleón Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
January 7-10 - Sentry Tournament of Champions - Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
January 14-17 - Sony Open in Hawaii - Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
January 21-24 - The American Express - PGA West, La Quinta, California
January 28-31 - Farmers Insurance Open - Torrey Pines, San Diego, California
February 4-7 - Waste Management Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona
February 11-14 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, California
February 18-21 - Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
February 25-28 - WGC-Mexico Championship - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
February 25-28 - Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 4-7 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 11-14 - The Players Championship - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 18-21 - The Honda Classic - PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March 24-28 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
March 25-28 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
April 1-4 - Valero Texas Open - San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
April 8-11 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
April 15-18 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 22-25 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana
April 29-May 2 - Valspar Championship - Innisbrook, Palm Harbor, Florida
May 6-9 - Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
May 13-16 - AT&T Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 20-23 - PGA Championship - The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
May 27-30 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
June 3-6 - The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio
June 10-13 - RBC Canadian Open - St. George's Golf and Country Club, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
June 17-20 - US Open - Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, California
June 24-27 - Travelers Championship - River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
July 1-4 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
July 8-11 - John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
July 15-18 - The Open - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Kent, England
July 15-18 - Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Kentucky
July 22-25 - 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
July 29-August 1 - Men's Olympic Golf - Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Kantō, Japan
August 5-8 - WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
August 12-15 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
August 19-22 - Northern Trust - Liberty National, Jersey City, New Jersey
August 26-29 - BMW Championship - Caves Valey Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland
September 2-5 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta