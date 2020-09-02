PGA Tour 2020-21 schedule: Dates, venues, events for new season

Jon Rahm won the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship in 2020

A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2020-21 PGA Tour season.

September 10-13 - Safeway Open - Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, California

September 17-20 - US Open - Winged Foot, New York

September 24-27 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

October 1-4 - Sanderson Farms Championship - Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

October 8-11 - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open - TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 15-18 - The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek - Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada

Justin Thomas is a two-time winner of the CJ Cup

October 22-25 - Zozo Championship - Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, California

October 29-November 1 - Bermuda Championship - Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

November 5-8 - Houston Open - Park Golf Course Houston, Texas

November 12-15 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

November 19-22 - RSM Classic - Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Georgia

November 26-29 - No event

December 3-6 - Mayakoba Golf Classic - El Camaleón Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

January 7-10 - Sentry Tournament of Champions - Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

January 14-17 - Sony Open in Hawaii - Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

January 21-24 - The American Express - PGA West, La Quinta, California

January 28-31 - Farmers Insurance Open - Torrey Pines, San Diego, California

Marc Leishman is defending champion at the Farmers Insurance Open

February 4-7 - Waste Management Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

February 11-14 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, California

February 18-21 - Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

February 25-28 - WGC-Mexico Championship - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

February 25-28 - Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 4-7 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 11-14 - The Players Championship - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 18-21 - The Honda Classic - PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 24-28 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

March 25-28 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 1-4 - Valero Texas Open - San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 8-11 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Woods registered his 15th major title at the 2019 Masters

April 15-18 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 22-25 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana

April 29-May 2 - Valspar Championship - Innisbrook, Palm Harbor, Florida

May 6-9 - Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 13-16 - AT&T Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 20-23 - PGA Championship - The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

May 27-30 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 3-6 - The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio

June 10-13 - RBC Canadian Open - St. George's Golf and Country Club, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

June 17-20 - US Open - Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, California

Gary Woodland won the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach

June 24-27 - Travelers Championship - River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 1-4 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 8-11 - John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 15-18 - The Open - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Kent, England

July 15-18 - Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 22-25 - 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 29-August 1 - Men's Olympic Golf - Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Kantō, Japan

August 5-8 - WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

August 12-15 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 19-22 - Northern Trust - Liberty National, Jersey City, New Jersey

August 26-29 - BMW Championship - Caves Valey Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

September 2-5 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta