Justin Thomas named PGA of America's Player of the Year

Justin Thomas is the PGA of America's Player of the Year

Justin Thomas has been crowned the PGA of America’s Player of the Year for a second time.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Thomas, who also awarded the accolade after his FedExCup victory in 2017, won three events during a shortened 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign and topped the regular season standings.

The award is based on a points system for wins, money list position and scoring average, with Thomas ending the season on 66 points and ahead of closest challengers Jon Rahm (56 points) and Collin Morikawa (54 points).

Rahm has won the Memorial Tournament and the BMW Championship since golf's resumption in June

Thomas received 10 points for each of his three wins - the CJ Cup, the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational - plus 20 points for ending the regular campaign top of the FedExCup standings and 16 points for his third-place finish in the season-long scoring averages.

Webb Simpson finished fourth in the Player of the Year rankings, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson - who won the FedExCup and its $15m jackpot on Monday - rounding off the top five.

Johnson claimed a three-shot victory at the Tour Championship, where a staggered scoring system was in place

Simpson also earned the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average, having posted an adjusted scoring average of 68.978 through 52 complete rounds to edge out Rahm (69.127).

The PGA Tour will announce their Player of the Year later this month, with the winner determined by a vote of their membership. Last year, Brooks Koepka was named the PGA Player of the Year, while Rory McIlroy earned the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

Johnson is favourite to win the PGA Tour's Player of the Year, having registered three victories and two runner-up finishes in his last eight starts to move back top of the world rankings.