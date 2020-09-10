Swiss Ladies Open: Becky Morgan three back as two share early lead

Kim Metraux holds a share of the early lead on home soil in Switzerland

Wales' Becky Morgan sits three shots off the lead after the opening round of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Morgan birdied two of her last four holes to post a three-under 69 at Golfpark Holzhäusern and sit in tied-fourth, keeping her in touch with early pacesetters Kim Metraux and Sanna Nuutinen.

Home favourite Metraux carded six birdies in a bogey-free round to set the clubhouse target, only to see her total matched late in the day when Nuutinen birdied seven of her last nine holes.

Nuutinen won on the LET Access Series last week

"To be honest, I didn't even realise it was going so well, the birdies just dropped and dropped," Nuutinen said. "I had an unlucky start with a double bogey on the first hole, but I just kept thinking, it's 18 holes so keep going."

Marta Sanz Barrio is two strokes back in third and Tonje Daffinrud is a further shot back alongside Morgan, who bounced back from a double-bogey at the 13th to post birdie at the 15th and 17th.

"I did not drive it very well but hit a lot of good approach shots and made a lot of 10ft putts," Morgan said. "I had a lot of chances but just need to straighten out my tee shots."

Welsh duo Amy Boulden and Chloe Williams part of a large group on two under which also contains the English pair of Meghan MacLaren and Gabriella Cowley, with Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald opening with a one-under 71.

Watch the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.