US Open: Patrick Reed's superb hole in one lights up first day at Winged Foot

Patrick Reed provided an outstanding highlight early on the first day of the US Open as he made a hole-in-one on the seventh at Winged Foot.

Reed's perfect blow at the 165-yard par-three propelled him into red numbers as he produced an impressive response to a double-bogey six at the fifth.

"Captain America" needed four shots just to find the green on the fifth, but a delicate pitch to six feet on the next set up a bounce-back birdie, and even better was to follow at the seventh.

Reed sent his tee shot on an aggressive line, and his ball pitched a few yards short of the flag and disappeared into the cup on the second bounce for the 46th ace in 120 US Open championships.

It was also only the third hole-in-one to be made in a US Open at Winged Foot, following Mark McCumber at the 10th in 1984, while Peter Hedblom aced the third on day three of the 2006 tournament.

Watch the video above to see Patrick Reed enjoy a rare ace early in the first round of the 120th US Open. Live coverage from Winged Foot continues on Sky Sports Golf.