US Open: Will Zalatoris almost makes historic pair of holes-in-one at Winged Foot

Will Zalatoris came agonisingly close to making two holes-in-one on the same day as he enjoyed a memorable first round at the US Open.

Zalatoris, currently flying high on the Korn Ferry Tour, matched the earlier ace of Patrick Reed on the short seventh hole at Winged Foot, his well-judged short-iron pitching short of the flag, gripping the surface and rolling gently into the cup.

His achievement perhaps affected his focus as he bogeyed three of the next five holes, but another superb iron from the tee at the 13th looked set to etch his name into the history books as the first player to make two aces in the same round in a major championship.

Zalatoris again took a bold line and his ball was tracking towards the middle of the hole, but this time it had just a little too much pace as it hit the pin and refused to drop.

"How did that not go in," said a disbelieving Paul McGinley in the Sky Sports commentary box.

Zalatoris eventually carded a level-par 70 after closing his round with back-to-back birdies.

