Julia Engstrom claims second win of season at Ladies Open De France

Julia Engstrom registered a one-shot win in France

Julia Engstrom survived a final-round scare to claim her second Ladies European Tour win of the season at the Lacoste Ladies Open De France.

The 19-year-old posted a one-over 72 on the final day at Golf Du Medoc to finish on seven under and a shot clear of home favourite Celine Herbin and Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher.

England's Florentyna Parker finished alone in fourth place ahead of Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou following a final round of 69, with Charlotte Thompson and Scotland's Kylie Henry in tied-sixth.

Henry posted a two-under 69 on Saturday

"It was a fight out there today," Engstrom said. "Celine [Herbin] was pushing me hard and I could see she was making birdies so I just tried to keep my head cold.

"This win was different, it is harder to defend. I've been in the lead and lost before so for me to get a win with the lead is a huge confidence boost."

Engstrom is now second in the Race to Costa Del Sol rankings

Starting the day with a four-shot lead, Engstrom extended her lead to five shots with back-to-back birdies from the second, only to drop a shot at the six and cancel out a birdie at the ninth with a dropped shot at the next.

Herbin closed the gap to two shots with three birdies over the first ten holes, with Engstrom's bogey at the 12th closing the gap to a single shot with six holes to play.

A bogey at the 17th for Herbin allowed Engstrom take a two-stroke cushion to the par-four last, where a tap-in bogey was enough to take home the title and €27,600 winner's cheque.