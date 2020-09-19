US Open: Patrick Cantlay pitch strikes the pin, and ends up 30 yards behind him!

When you are 11 over on day three of a US Open, you know your luck is not in, but what happened to Patrick Cantlay at the 15th rubbed salt into his wounds.

Cantlay, who many expected to be a contender at Winged Foot this week, made the cut with nothing to spare on six over, but his hopes of making up ground on the leaders on Moving Day took a hit when he bogeyed the first two holes.

Cantlay was already 11 over for the week

The world No 11 made a similarly bad start to the back nine, dropping shots at 10, 12 and 13, and he did well just to make bogey at the 15th after suffering a horrendous bounce off the flagstick.

Just short of the green in two, Cantlay was attempting to pitch beyond the pin and use the slope to bring his ball back towards the hole, but his aim was too straight!

Cantlay's ball struck the pin on the full and cannoned backwards, picking up pace as it ran back off the green, past the bemused American and rolled another 30 yards.

To his credit, his second chip settled six feet from the hole and a tentative prod with the putter found the cup for a good five in the end, but he would have cared little as he slipped 16 shots off the lead.

Watch the video above to see Cantlay's unfortunate bad bounce off the pin at Winged Foot. Live coverage of the US Open continues on Sky Sports Golf, and you can follow our live blog here.