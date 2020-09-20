Rory Sabbatini gets his angles wrong in putting howler

0:37 Rory Sabbatini gets punished for being too creative for his own good with a misjudged putt at Winged Foot! Rory Sabbatini gets punished for being too creative for his own good with a misjudged putt at Winged Foot!

Rory Sabbatini produced a candidate for the list of worst putts ever made during the final round of the US Open.

The 44-year-old Slovakian read a little too much into the vagaries of the 15th green at Winged Foot when he decided to putt at a right-angle to the hole rather than going straight for the pin with his birdie putt.

Sabbatini was obviously expecting his ball to take a sharp turn left down the slope but it failed to reach the apex and, instead, his ball remained at the top of the slope and actually moved slightly right.

"What is going on here? I don't think I've ever seen this," said Wayne Riley on commentary before Sabbatini putted. Riley then broke into laughter at the outcome, saying: "That was unbelievable."

Sabbatini quickly tried to hide any embarrassment by taking his second putt from the top of the slope with his ball rolling about five feet past the pin, from where he missed his bogey putt as he made a double-bogey six.

Click on the video above to watch Sabbatini's adventurous putting attempt.....