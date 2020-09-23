US Open podcast: Does golf need to change after Bryson DeChambeau's win?

Bryson DeChambeau registered his maiden major victory at the US Open

Bryson DeChambeau's US Open victory and whether his major breakthrough is good for the sport are among the talking points in this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Gary Murphy and Jamie Spence join Josh Antmann to look back at the second men's major of the year, where DeChambeau obliterated the field to muscle his way to a six-shot victory.

The panel reflect on his imposing all-round display at Winged Foot, with his much talked about long-hitting accompanied by an impressive short-game and good putting to see DeChambeau finish as the only player under par for the tournament.

DeChambeau played alongside Matthew Wolff on the final day at Winged Foot

They discuss how DeChambeau uses the current rules of golf to his advantage and his heavy usage of a green book, plus their concerns about the direction the sport is heading after witnessing the American dismantle an iconic US Open set up.

"I think they [the USGA] got it right and they made it tough," Murphy told the Sky Sports podcast. "The problem is that we've completely lost the bottle with the equipment and with the golf ball.

"These things are going to continue to happen until mother nature intervenes and you've got really windy conditions and firm greens where they can't control it out of the rough. Unless you have mother nature playing its part, you're going to have situations where this will continue to happen.

DeChambeau joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win an NCAA individual title, the US Amateur title and a US Open

"I'm sure the powers that be at Augusta National are worried, because that's a course that's never had any rough and has had its greens as its defence, but you've got to think that DeChambeau will be kicking it on to most greens around there."

As well as DeChambeau's victory, the guests look back at the other talking points from an entertaining week in New York, including Matthew Wolff's unorthodox swing and Danny Lee's putting meltdown during the third round.

There's discussion about Matteo Manassero returning to the winner's circle after a seven-year absence and Georgia Hall making her breakthrough victory in America, plus a look ahead to this week's PGA Tour and European Tour events.

