Mulligan: New film highlights six golfers who overcame adversity

A special new documentary highlighting the stories, struggles and inspiration of golfers living with disabilities, “Mulligan – Tough Love and Second Chances”, makes its debut this week on Sky Sports.

To mark the start of National Inclusion Week, designed to celebrate everyday inclusion in all its forms throughout society, the hour-long programme speaks to several amazing people who've faced adversity in their lives.

From losing limbs through cancer to being blown up serving their country, the show explores the stories of those who have shown how crucial golf can be in helping to demonstrate the remarkable fortitude of the human spirit.

Marcus Molo had his right arm amputated, aged 16, after a cancerous tumour was found in his shoulder

The six people all share their personal stories about how golf has enabled them to regain their sense of purpose and enjoy a physical activity to enhance their wellbeing, as well revealing some of their success stories from their time within in the sport.

The film, featuring a number of EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) players, premieres on Sky Sports Golf on Monday from 9pm and is also available via Sky Sports On Demand, with the programme repeated several times throughout National Inclusion Week.

Mulligan can also be seen at 7pm on Tuesday, 8pm on Wednesday, 9.30am on Thursday and 10am on Saturday, with clips available during the week via the Sky Sports Golf social media channels.

To whet your appetite for the inspiring programme, click on the video above to get a sneak peak of what you can look forward to!

Watch "Mulligan - Tough Love and Second Chances" throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf!