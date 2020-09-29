PGA Tour to allow spectators to attend Bermuda Championship

Brendon Todd is defending champion at the Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour has confirmed that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Bermuda Championship next month.

The event at Port Royal Golf Course from October 29-November 1 will be the first on the PGA Tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to welcome back spectators, with fans set to attend all four tournament days.

A final decision on the daily allowance of spectators will be determined by the island's public-gatherings regulations and follows a review by Bermuda's health authorities.

Large crowds attended the 2019 edition in Southampton, Bermuda

Spectator protocols will include temperature checks on arrival and face masks being warn around the golf course, with social distancing being enforced and hand sanitiser available on-site.

Tournament director Sean Sovacool said: "Excitement continues to build as preparations come together for our second year. Being the first PGA Tour event to welcome spectators on-site is a milestone the Bermuda Championship is proud to have achieved."

Todd claimed a four-shot win at the inaugural event in 2019

As of September 28, Bermuda has had just 181 confirmed cases during the entire pandemic, resulting in nine deaths, with all five active cases currently under public health monitoring.

This year's contest has already seen a $1m increase to the prize purse, taking it to $4m, with the event also now offering full-field status on the PGA Tour due to the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

The field size has increased from 120 to 132 and 500 FedExCup points will be awarded to the winner for the first time, with all four rounds being shown live on Sky Sports Golf.

