Georgia Hall and Charley Hull to play in Saudi Arabia 'women's week'

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are both heading to the Middle East next month

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull have confirmed they will compete in the 'Women's Week of Golf' in Saudi Arabia next month.

The English stars will head to the Middle East to play for a bumper prize fund of $1m in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which will be followed by the unique Saudi Ladies Team International just two days later.

The Ladies European Tour announced last week that the two tournaments would go ahead at Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City, where Graeme McDowell won the men's Saudi International in early February.

The first of the ladies' events coincides with The Masters, played from November 12-15, with the professionals being joined by amateurs for a three-day team competition starting on November 17.

Hall, who recently landed her maiden victory on US soil in Portland, said: "It's been a long time coming, with March's original event postponed due to the pandemic.

"But the prospect of getting out somewhere new and competing in not just one but two tournaments in the space of a week is incredibly exciting for the players - and shows incredible backing for the women's game.

"The golf course looks fantastic and I'm sure will bring out the best in us, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Hull added: "To play golf around the world was always my dream growing up and now I have the opportunity to compete in another new country for the women's game.

"The course looks absolutely stunning so I can't wait to get out there and compete against some of the world's top female golfers. It is great to be competing in this inaugural tournament, which is unprecedented, as we play golf in Saudi Arabia for the first time."

Hall recently won her first LPGA Tour event in the US

Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: "We're delighted to be able to host exciting new golf tournaments capable of attracting the game's biggest names - and Charley and Georgia are definitely two of those.

"With both tournaments being broadcast live across the country, it will be a watershed moment for young Saudis to watch these elite level golfers perform within the Kingdom that we hope will inspire many to come and give golf a try.

"We look forward to welcoming Charley, Georgia and all the other players we'll have competing in November to what we aim to make a world-class sporting occasion, held within a safe bubble environment and overlooking the turquoise waters off the Red Sea coast."