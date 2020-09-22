Georgia Hall: Winning in the United States was number one on my list

0:31 In the wake of her victory at the Cambia Portland Classic, Georgia Hall said winning in America was 'number one' on her list In the wake of her victory at the Cambia Portland Classic, Georgia Hall said winning in America was 'number one' on her list

Georgia Hall saying capturing her first LPGA Tour title on US soil was "number one" on her list of things to achieve in golf.

A par on the second extra hole was enough to edge out Ashleigh Buhai at the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon on Sunday, Hall's first win on any Tour since landing her maiden major at The Women's Open in 2018.

The 24-year-old said winning a title in America will give her confidence to go on and win events elsewhere.

"It was definitely my goal after winning the AIG Women's Open, I wanted to win in America," Hall told Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I really liked the golf course last week and I was playing some really good golf, so I'm glad I hung in there and won the play-off in the end.

"It's been a couple of years since I last won. I've come close a few times, I've played some good golf, but to win in America definitely was number one on my list.

"Now I can take that confidence and try and win more events from here."

As is the case with most sporting occasions at the moment, the tournament took place behind closed doors, but Hall says her parents made sure to stay up and cheer her on from home.

"My mum and dad stayed up pretty late and they were watching," Hall said. "I was so pleased, even though they couldn't be there, that they saw me win.

"I phoned my dad straight afterwards and obviously he was so proud and so happy."

'Bryson phenomenal but LPGA won't follow suit'

1:07 Bryson DeChambeau reflects on securing a maiden major title with a six-shot victory at the US Open Bryson DeChambeau reflects on securing a maiden major title with a six-shot victory at the US Open

In the men's game, Bryson DeChambeau obliterated Winged Foot and his opponents with a six-shot victory at the US Open in the latest statement to validate his unique approach to the game.

Hall called DeChambeau's all-out-power approach to the game "phenomenal", but does not see it taking off in the LPGA.

"What Bryson's done is phenomenal," Hall said. "The amount of work he's put in, you can see a massive difference and all credit to him, he's a fantastic player.

"It is true, the further you hit it - even if you hit it in the rough - you'll have shorter to the green, but I'd much prefer to be 10 or 15 yards further back on the fairway - I can control the ball a lot easier.

"So I don't think, in my opinion, the women are more focussed on hitting it longer. Obviously we do have a few very long hitters on tour and they are great players, but we also have players who don't hit it as far and putt [amazingly well].

"I think you definitely have to have an all-round good game to win events."