Bryson DeChambeau warns he could be hitting new driver even further at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is back in action this week

Bryson DeChambeau intends to unveil a new driver at the Masters and warned of "amazing" results during testing sessions since his US Open victory last month.

DeChambeau did not allow himself time off to celebrate his maiden major victory at Winged Foot, where his power strategy paid off as he stormed to a six-shot victory and was the only player to complete 72 holes under par.

He was back at work the following day and had two sessions with fitness coach and biomechanics specialist Greg Roskopf in Colorado before flying to Dallas to continue testing a new driver with a 48-inch shaft - the longest permitted under R&A and USGA regulations.

DeChambeau has been testing a new driver that he hopes to unveil at Augusta

DeChambeau's massive weight gain and huge hitting have been the talk of the PGA Tour since golf returned after the coronavirus shutdown, and he hinted that he could be driving the ball even further when he gets to Augusta National.

Ahead of his first start since his US Open win at this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Dechambeau was asked when he stopped reflecting on his breakthrough triumph and got back to the business of "sharpening his game".

"Monday," was DeChambeau's abrupt answer. "That Monday I went to Denver and started working out with Greg immediately. Got two hours in Monday, two hours in Tuesday, and then flew back to Dallas and started testing some longer shafts.

"For me it's about Augusta. I'm looking forward to trying to put in a 48-inch driver and see what that can do for the golf course and what opportunities it will present for me.

"It's going well. I think there is a lot of, I don't know, I guess you could say advantages to having a 48-inch driver and being able to put it in play and keep it in play. So working on that, and we still need to get some things worked out, but so far it's been pretty amazing."

DeChambeau has targeted up to four par-fours he could reach from the tee at TPC Summerlin this week, and he revealed that watching Happy Gilmore "re-inspired me to try and hit driver as far as possible"!

DeChambeau was back to work a day after his US Open win

"There will be holes where I'm going to try and drive them, or at least get it up as close to the green as possible," he added. "It's just fun having a seven-iron go 220. That's unique. And my four-iron goes 265. There will be holes where I had to hit three-wood and now I'm hitting four-iron off the tees and hitting it as far as everybody else.

"At the same point in time it's about putting, chipping, wedging. You still got to do everything else really well. So if I play well, ball-strike it well, and putt well, I think I'll have a good chance again. Love this golf course."