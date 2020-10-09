BMW PGA: Shane Lowry shares halfway lead after almost missing Wentworth

2:38 Shane Lowry reflects on a second-round 65 at the BMW PGA Championship and revealed he made a last-minute decision to tee it up at Wentworth Shane Lowry reflects on a second-round 65 at the BMW PGA Championship and revealed he made a last-minute decision to tee it up at Wentworth

Shane Lowry reunited with an old putter and admitted he only decided to play in the BMW PGA Championship at the last minute after earning a share of the halfway lead.

Lowry added a bogey-free 65 to his opening 67 at Wentworth to close on 12 under par, although he trailed Matt Fitzpatrick by two shots as he signed his card before the Englishman, two groups behind, double-bogeyed his final hole.

Lowry has been using an old putter over the first two rounds

The reigning Open champion birdied three of the four par-fives on Thursday, but he made it a clean sweep on the second morning while getting other putts to drop at the 13th, fifth and seventh while completing 36 holes with just one bogey on his card.

Lowry missed the cut at his home Irish Open a fortnight ago, the third time in his last four starts he had failed to make the weekend, and he considered giving Wentworth a miss before making a late call to play on Sunday.

And, coupled with his choice of putter for the week, the Irishman will be in fine spirits heading into the weekend at a venue he has always enjoyed and performed well at.

"I really only decided to come here on Sunday, up until then I wasn't too sure whether I was going to play or not," said Lowry, who revealed he put his old putter in the bag only at the start of the week.

"On Monday I saw this putter sitting there and I put it down and had a look and was like, 'well, I'll bring it for the spin'. It needed a new grip, anyway. I went to play nine holes with my coach Monday evening at The K Club and putted quite nicely.

"I was pretty happy, so I brought it, got a new grip on it and decided to use it. I've used it for years. I always used a two-ball putter, and it's definitely worked so far.

Lowry added a 65 to his opening 67 to share the halfway lead

"I feel like my game has been good for a while, but I've been struggling on the greens. It's amazing when you hole a few putts, and I've probably driven it a little better this week than I have done all year.

"I've been dropping a lot of silly shots on the golf course, and it takes its toll, especially playing golf on the cut mark is just stressful and it's just hard.

"When you put up a good score in the final round and you get off to a good start in the second round like I did, it frees you up and allows you to play some good golf. That's what I've done and hopefully just keep doing it again."