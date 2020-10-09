BMW PGA: Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick fire 65s to share halfway lead at Wentworth

2:10 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick go into the weekend of the BMW PGA Championship tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton in close proximity at Wentworth.

Lowry and Fitzpatrick both took advantage of the friendlier, early conditions on the West Course and fired seven-under 65s to hit the front on 12 under, although Fitzpatrick was two shots clear of the pack until he tugged his approach to his final hole into water and closed with a double-bogey.

Hatton's 67 in the cooler, wetter afternoon wave was one of the best rounds of the afternoon as he stayed within striking distance of the lead he held overnight, while Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed produced a strong back-nine to maintain his hopes of a first win on European soil.

Lowry admitted he considered giving the tournament a miss after three missed cuts in his last four starts, but he made the decision to compete on Sunday and, reunited with an old putter, he added a bogey-free 65 to his opening 67 and has birdied seven of the eight par-fives over the first two days.

The reigning Open champion topped the Strokes Gained - Putting stats on day one, and his touch on the greens was assured and accurate again on Friday morning as he carded seven birdies, kept the mistakes at bay and earned the clubhouse lead which he expected to relinquish when Fitzpatrick finished his round moments later.

Fitzpatrick raced to 14 under when he covered the back nine in 33 and then followed birdies at the second and third with an eagle at the fourth, but his ambitious second from a tricky lie at the eighth - his last - landed on the left edge of the green and toppled into the water - leading to a six.

His late lapse dropped him into a share of the lead with Lowry, and the top two were not matched throughout the remainder of the day, although Hatton did well to get within one after he birdied three of the last four holes to return a 67.

Scotland's Grant Forrest looked to be the biggest threat to the leaders when he reeled off six birdies in eight holes from the 10th and stormed to nine under, but his charge stalled with a bogey-six at the 18th which took the wind out of his sails.

Forrest closed out his 67 with eight straight pars as he ended the day tied for fifth, with Eddie Pepperell one further back after he mixed five birdies with three bogeys in an erratic 70.

Reed, the only big-name American to make the trip to Virginia Water this week, again defied the cold conditions and shunned the sweater as he revived his challenge following an uncertain, outward 35 which left him flirting with the cut line.

But the world No 9 birdied the short 10th for the second day running, and he picked up further shots at 12, 14 and 16 but was unable to take advantage of either of the two par-five finishing holes, settling for a 68 to join big-hitting Kiwi Ryan Fox on six under.

Tommy Fleetwood, who bogeyed four of the first seven holes before recovering to shoot 71 on Thursday, again needed to repair some early damage when he began his second round with a bogey at the ninth.

But that would prove to be the only blemish on his card, which featured five birdies in a 68 that lifted him to five under alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter, whose back problems of day one had eased off and he was challenging for the lead when he started with a birdie at nine before making eagle at the 12th.

Another cracking second to the 18th set up his second eagle of the day, and he was still eight under with two to play only to undo much of his fine work on the back nine when he bogeyed the seventh and doubled the eighth in a frustrating finale to his 70.

Andrew "Beef" Johnston (71) is also in the group at five under, while Justin Rose crashed to one under after he was unable to prosper in the morning sunshine, making only two birdies while carding three bogeys and a double-bogey five at the second in a scrappy 75.

