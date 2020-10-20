Joburg Open returns to European Tour schedule in November

Shubankar Sharma won the Joburg Open in 2017

The Joburg Open will be played at Randpark Golf Club the week after the Masters next month, the European Tour has announced.

The tournament returns to the Tour schedule for the first time since December 2017, when Shubhankar Sharma earned his maiden professional victory by three shots, which also booked his place in the field for The 147th Open at Carnoustie.

The Joburg Open will take place from November 19-22 and will be the first of several events co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour, with "further announcements to come" from both Tours on the new schedule.

Eric Van Rooyen, Sharma and Shaun Norris earned places in The Open at Carnoustie

"I am delighted to see the Joburg Open back on our schedule this year," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in a statement. "We have a wonderful relationship with the Sunshine Tour stretching back over many years and this co-sanctioned tournament is another example of that.

"I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Johann Rupert, Thomas Abt, Selwyn Nathan and everyone at the Sunshine Tour for their commitment in making this happen, in addition to the Executive Mayor and the City of Johannesburg for their help and support."

Councillor Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo, the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, said: "We are delighted to announce the return of this world-class golf tournament to our world-class African city. Since the inception of this tournament in 2007, our vision has been that the Joburg Open must benefit all the residents of Johannesburg.

"Now more than ever, as our economy requires a boost following the COVID-19 lockdown and with our President publicly calling for a new business stimulus, the return of the Joburg Open is perfectly-timed to contribute significantly towards this cause as it brings a major international event to our city once again."

Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, added: "We are extremely pleased to welcome back the Joburg Open to our schedule in what is also a momentous moment for South African professional golf as we also welcome back international competition to our fairways after a lengthy break."