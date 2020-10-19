Hero World Challenge cancelled due to coronavirus travel restrictions

Tiger Woods was scheduled to host the event in Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas has been cancelled due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, hosted by Tiger Woods, was scheduled to take place at Albany, Bahamas from December 3-6 and slated to bring together 18 of the top golfers in the world.

Prize money won by the players is not included in money rankings on any of the global professional tours but the event offers world ranking points.

"This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind," the organisers said.

"We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas next year."

Sweden's Henrik Stenson is the defending champion at the event, where recent winners also include world No 2 Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.