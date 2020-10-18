The 150th Open: Hospitality tickets for St Andrews on general sale

It may be more than 18 months to go until The 150th Open at St Andrews, but hospitality tickets for the 2022 contest have already gone on general sale.

Marking a true celebration of golf's oldest Championship and its historic ties to St Andrews, the 2022 edition will see the event played over the world-renowned Old Course for the 30th time.

Origins Hospitality, The Open's official hospitality offering, has already proven to be popular with many packages selling out during the pre-sale window to previous purchasers and members of The One Club.

Shane Lowry is current holder of the Claret Jug after his win at The Open at Royal Portrush

Brett Tonkyn, Head of Hospitality for The Open, said "We recognise it has been a very challenging year for our fans around the world and we are delighted to give them something to look forward to.

"The 150th Open promises to be an unmissable event in the global sporting calendar and we have seen a real sense of urgency among fans to make sure they are part of this special occasion at the Home of Golf."

Zach Johnson was the last winner of The Open at St Andrews in 2015

Four premium experiences are currently available for fans to enjoy: Champions, Engravers, Clubmakers and Scorers. Prices range from £250 + VAT per person and Origins Hospitality is the only way to guarantee you are at The 150th Open, with tickets yet to be released.

Their roles are central to the heritage and rich tradition of The Open and these unique experiences deliver world-class hospitality, with all the comfort and safety guests would expect from golf's greatest Championship.

Buy online now or explore the experiences here.