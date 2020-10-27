The Masters: Which players are in the field for 2020 contest at Augusta National?

The countdown continues to the 2020 Masters, with the field already fully finalised for the final men’s major of the year.

The tournament traditionally kicks off the men's major season in April, only for this year's contest to be postponed on its original date and pushed back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only those inside the world's top 50 when the rankings were frozen on March 17 or players already holding an invite on that date will be eligible to tee it up in the 2020 contest, with winners on the PGA Tour since the resumption in June qualifying for the 2021 Masters instead.

The field is the same as it would have been if the tournament had taken place in April as planned, with 96 players - including defending champion Tiger Woods - eligible to tee it up from November 12-15.

Current Masters field (as of October 26)

(x) denotes amateurs

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

John Augenstein (x)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Angel Cabrera

Rafael Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open at Winged Foot in September

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Abel Gallegos (x)

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Can Tyrrell Hatton claim a maiden major title at Augusta?

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Charles Howell III

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Trevor Immelman

Jazz Janewattananond

Zach Johnson

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Bernhard Langer

Nate Lashley

Marc Leishman

Yuxin Lin (x)

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry remains the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Lukas Michel (x)

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Andy Ogletree (x)

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

0:36 Tiger Woods says there will be a different dynamic on the course at the Masters without fans in attendance Tiger Woods says there will be a different dynamic on the course at the Masters without fans in attendance

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

James Sugrue (x)

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

