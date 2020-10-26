Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau to headline Saudi International

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau both feature at the Saudi International

World No 1 Dustin Johnson and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau have both confirmed they will return to the European Tour in February for the Saudi International.

The pair will headline what's expected to be another star-studded field at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, with the event taking place from February 4-7 and part of the "Middle East Swing" on the European Tour.

Johnson followed up his win in the inaugural contest in 2019 by ending runner-up to Graeme McDowell last time around, while DeChambeau makes his second appearance in Saudi Arabia after finishing tied-sixth on his debut.

Johnson's 2019 victory was his first regular European Tour title

"I have undergone a lot of changes since I last visited the Kingdom as I work to fulfil my golf potential and I think you can say the same about golf in Saudi as it continues to develop as Golf Saudi endeavour to grow the game," DeChambeau said.

"I finished a credible T6 in 2019 and I obviously hope to finish a little better this year but I am also really interested to see what has changed and how golf has grown since my last visit."

McDowell will also return to defend his title after his two-shot victory in February, his first European Tour title since 2014, with tournament organisers set to announce more players in the coming weeks.

Graeme McDowell is an 11-time winner on the European Tour

"From the high of winning the 2020 Saudi International in February against such an amazing field, we very quickly had to contend with all that COVID-19 has thrown at us since, so I think I was lucky to be able to hold onto that awesome winning feeling through the darker parts of lockdown," McDowell said.

"I am really looking forward to getting 2020 over and having a fresh start to 2021 and, from what I've heard about how the field is shaping up, it sounds like almost everyone has decided to make that fresh start in Saudi Arabia!"