South African Open Championship added to European Tour schedule

Branden Grace is defending champion at the South African Open Championship

The European Tour has announced an extension to its South African Swing by adding the South African Open Championship to the 2020 Race to Dubai schedule.

Gary Player Country Club in Sun City will host the event from December 3-6, which will be the second time the South African Open has been played this season, having also been held in January.

The event follows on from the Joburg Open and the Alfred Dunhill Championship to mark the end of a three-week stretch of South African-based tournaments, all co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

Gary Player Country Club had originally been due to host the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which was cancelled in 2020

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: "I am delighted to see the South African Open Championship back on our International Schedule this year and sincere thanks go to everyone at the Sunshine Tour, Golf RSA, the South African Golf Association, Nedbank and Sun International for their commitment and support in making this happen.

"Since our season restarted in July, we have taken a measured approach to our tournaments, informed every step of the way by our medical advisers and Government guidance in the countries we play.

"We have also tried to stage consecutive tournaments, wherever possible, in geographical clusters to reduce the onus on international travel, which makes today's announcement, following on from the news of the Joburg Open and the Alfred Dunhill Championship in preceding weeks on our schedule, all the more pleasing."

Branden Grace will be the defending champion after his three-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg in January, with Gary Player and Ernie Els among the former winners.

Grace has previously won at Sun City during the 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge

European Tour 2020 schedule (as of October 22)

October 22-25 - Italian Open

October 29-November 1 - Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open

November 5-8 - Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown

November 12-15 - The Masters

November 19-22 - Joburg Open

November 26-29 - Alfred Dunhill Championship

December 3-6 - South African Open Championship

December 10-13 - DP World Tour Championship