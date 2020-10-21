Alfred Dunhill Championship added to European Tour 2020 schedule

Pablo Larrazabal will be the defending champion at the Alfred Dunhill Championship

The Alfred Dunhill Championship will be played twice in the same season on the European Tour after the event was added to the 2020 Race to Dubai schedule.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The event, which marked the start of the 2020-21 campaign, will take place again from November 22-29 as one of several co-sanctioned tournaments with the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

Leopard Creek Country Club will once again host the tournament, with the event following on from the Joburg Open the previous week and part of a 'South African Swing' on the European Tour.

Larrazabal claimed a one-shot victory in last year's contest

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: "Our sincere thanks go to Johann Rupert and Alfred Dunhill for what is yet another significant commitment to golf and the longstanding partnership between the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour.

"Leopard Creek is one of the most unique venues on our Tour, and we are very much looking forward to returning there this year."

Pablo Larrazabal will be the defending champion after last year's dramatic victory, while major champions Ernie Els, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel are all former winners of the event.

Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: "The Alfred Dunhill Championship is one of our flagship tournaments and we are extremely grateful to be able to announce it as part of our schedule, and with such a significant increase in prize money."