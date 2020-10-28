Bamboo tees and sustainable clothing promoted by Oceantee in Cyprus events

Players at the upcoming European Tour events in Cyprus will be encouraged to use environmentally-friendly tees supplied by Oceantee.

This week's Cyprus Open and next week's Cyprus Showdown, both at Aphrodite Hills, will be sponsored by Oceantee - a sustainable golf brand which is supplying bamboo tees to all players at the two tournaments.

Oceantee founder, Ed Sandison, said: "We're delighted to be working with International Sports Management (ISM), Aphrodite Hills and the European Tour on these events.

Sami Valimaki will be promoting the Oceantee products in Cyprus

"Aphrodite Hills is accredited by the GEO Foundation - an organisation we also work with - so we know it has sustainability at the heart of all it does. To have the chance to work with such a likeminded host venue and to further develop our partnership with ISM is the perfect opportunity for Oceantee.

"To do so at such unique, innovative event on the European Tour schedule is especially exciting."

Rising star Sami Valimaki, a member of the ISM stable, will be promoting the Oceantee products over the next fortnight, with all ISM players also wearing eco-friendly clothing.

"Items will include the Mako polo shirt which features a unique biodegradable elastane and is now available for men and women and the innovative Silvertip sweater."

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Andrew Darker, director of golf at Aphrodite Hills, said: "We have worked incredibly hard at Aphrodite Hills to achieve the sustainability standards required to achieve GEO Foundation accreditation.

"It is vital for the future of golf in Cyprus, but also around the world that we minimise our impact on the environment, so having another GEO Foundation partner in Oceantee as part of our event delivery is very important.

"The fact that ISM is also placing an increasing importance on their sustainability standards makes this a fantastic partnership."