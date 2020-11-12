The Masters live highlights: Catch up with Sky Sports Recap feature

6:52 Sky Sports Golf host Nick Dougherty takes you behind the scenes into the work behind the production of this year's Masters Sky Sports Golf host Nick Dougherty takes you behind the scenes into the work behind the production of this year's Masters

The Masters is exclusively live on Sky Sports this week, with live coverage from Augusta National taken to the next level with a special new recap feature.

All four rounds of the final men's major of the year are live exclusively on Sky Sports' dedicated Masters channel and a host of extra feeds are available on the Sky Sports website, while customers watching on Sky Q have a brand new way to catch up on any action you've missed.

Sky Sports Recap is a new system that allows you to see key moments from one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar, with the innovative new technology allowing you to have more control of the shots you're seeing and quickly get up-to-date about the tournament.

Sky Sports Recap will bring you closer to The Masters action

You'll see the best clips from that day's round so far and individual highlights from the current top 10 on the leaderboard, as well as any other significant moments from the notable names in the field.

Sky Q subscribers who've joined the coverage late, or just want to re-live what they've seen so far, can do so by hitting the red button on your Q remote and then selecting the "Recap" option.

When's The Masters on Sky Sports?

All four rounds are exclusively live on Sky Sports The Masters, with a host of extra feeds available to enjoy throughout the tournament.

The Featured Groups follows the marquee players on the red button from 6pm over the first two days, 3pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday, with the early coverage on Sky Sports The Masters for the first two rounds.

You can follow players' progress through Amen Corner - Augusta's signature three-hole stretch - on the red button or for free via the Sky Sports website and the new Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, while there is an extra stream on the red button covering the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

Near-live clips and highlights are available on the Sky Sports website and mobile app, as well as the Sky Sports Golf Twitter account, while a live blog will have rolling text commentary throughout the week.

Watch The Masters this week live on Sky Sports, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports' Masters channel.