How Dustin Johnson has failed to turn 54-hole major leads into wins
Dustin Johnson looking for second major title and first when holding a share of the 54-hole lead or better in a major; Johnson takes a four-shot lead into the final round of The Masters at Augusta National.
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 14/11/20 11:06pm
Dustin Johnson will have another opportunity to end an unwanted major record after taking a commanding lead into the final round of The Masters.
The world No 1 pulled clear of the field with a bogey-free 65 at Augusta National, posting an eagle and five birdies to get to 16 under and equal the lowest 54-hole score in Masters history.
Johnson will take a four-shot advantage into the final day as he looks for a first major victory since the 2016 US Open, although the 36-year-old has never managed to turn a 54-hole advantage into a win in his previous four attempts.
We look back at the previous occasions where Johnson has held a share of the lead or better going into the final round of a major…
2010 US Open
Johnson arrived at Pebble Beach as the form horse around the California course, having won back-to-back editions of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams at the same venue, with the-then 25-year-old adding a third-round 66 to rounds of 70 and 71 to take a three-shot lead into the final day.
After a two-putt par on the opening hole on Sunday, Johnson's hopes quickly unravelled as he dropped six shots over his next three holes, with a triple-bogey at the second and double-bogey at the next followed with a bogey at the fourth to blow the tournament wide open.
Johnson continued to fall further out of contention as he failed to register a single birdie on the final day, with an 11-over 82 seeing him end the week tied-eighth and five strokes behind eventual winner Graeme McDowell.
2015 US Open
Four players were tied for the lead heading into a dramatic final day at Chambers Bay, with Johnson alongside Jason Day, Branden Grace and the-then Masters champion Jordan Spieth.
Johnson briefly moved into a two-stroke advantage during the final day but then registered three bogeys in a four-hole stretch during his back-nine, before a penultimate-hole birdie left him needing to eagle the par-five last to register a maiden major title.
After finding the par-five green in two, Johnson ran his 12-foot eagle try some three and a half feet past the hole and seemed destined for a closing birdie to force an 18-hole play-off, only to miss the putt coming back and hand Spieth a second successive major victory.
2018 US Open
Johnson was four ahead at the halfway stage and seemed destined to win the US Open for a second time in three years, only for the world No 1 to have a weekend to forget on the greens at Shinnecock Hills.
Most of the field criticised the course set-up during the third day, where Johnson needed 38 putts on his way to a seven-over 77 and slipped into a four-way tie for the lead going into Sunday, with the American continuing to experience a cold putter on the final day.
Johnson missed four putts from inside eight feet and took 35 blows of the flat stick during a frustrating level-par 70, with a final-hole birdie only enough to finish third and two strokes adrift of Brooks Koepka.
2020 PGA Championship
Johnson was one ahead of a congested leaderboard in the opening men's major of the year and briefly extended his cushion by birdieing the opening hole of the final day, before recovering a three-put bogey at the third by picking up a shot at the next.
A run of nine straight pars saw Johnson lose his lead and a bogey at the 14th put him further behind, as Collin Morikawa eagled the driveable 16th hole on his way to a maiden major victory.
Johnson chipped in for birdie at the 16th and signed off his week by holing a 15-foot birdie at the lead, which was enough to finish two behind Morikawa and in a share of second with Paul Casey.
Can Dustin Johnson end his unwanted record in majors and win The Masters?