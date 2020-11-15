How Dustin Johnson has failed to turn 54-hole major leads into wins

3:27 Our round of day three goes to Dustin Johnson as the World No. 1 takes a four stroke lead into the final day of this year's Masters. Our round of day three goes to Dustin Johnson as the World No. 1 takes a four stroke lead into the final day of this year's Masters.

Dustin Johnson will have another opportunity to end an unwanted major record after taking a commanding lead into the final round of The Masters.

The world No 1 pulled clear of the field with a bogey-free 65 at Augusta National, posting an eagle and five birdies to get to 16 under and equal the lowest 54-hole score in Masters history.

Johnson will take a four-shot advantage into the final day as he looks for a first major victory since the 2016 US Open, although the 36-year-old has never managed to turn a 54-hole advantage into a win in his previous four attempts.

Victory would extend Dustin Johnson's advantage at the top of the world rankings

We look back at the previous occasions where Johnson has held a share of the lead or better going into the final round of a major…

2010 US Open

Johnson arrived at Pebble Beach as the form horse around the California course, having won back-to-back editions of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams at the same venue, with the-then 25-year-old adding a third-round 66 to rounds of 70 and 71 to take a three-shot lead into the final day.

Dustin Johnson ended the week on five over at Pebble Beach

After a two-putt par on the opening hole on Sunday, Johnson's hopes quickly unravelled as he dropped six shots over his next three holes, with a triple-bogey at the second and double-bogey at the next followed with a bogey at the fourth to blow the tournament wide open.

Johnson continued to fall further out of contention as he failed to register a single birdie on the final day, with an 11-over 82 seeing him end the week tied-eighth and five strokes behind eventual winner Graeme McDowell.

2015 US Open

Four players were tied for the lead heading into a dramatic final day at Chambers Bay, with Johnson alongside Jason Day, Branden Grace and the-then Masters champion Jordan Spieth.

Johnson briefly moved into a two-stroke advantage during the final day but then registered three bogeys in a four-hole stretch during his back-nine, before a penultimate-hole birdie left him needing to eagle the par-five last to register a maiden major title.

Dustin Johnson finished joint runner-up alongside Louis Oosthuizen

After finding the par-five green in two, Johnson ran his 12-foot eagle try some three and a half feet past the hole and seemed destined for a closing birdie to force an 18-hole play-off, only to miss the putt coming back and hand Spieth a second successive major victory.

2018 US Open

Johnson was four ahead at the halfway stage and seemed destined to win the US Open for a second time in three years, only for the world No 1 to have a weekend to forget on the greens at Shinnecock Hills.

Most of the field criticised the course set-up during the third day, where Johnson needed 38 putts on his way to a seven-over 77 and slipped into a four-way tie for the lead going into Sunday, with the American continuing to experience a cold putter on the final day.

Johnson missed four putts from inside eight feet and took 35 blows of the flat stick during a frustrating level-par 70, with a final-hole birdie only enough to finish third and two strokes adrift of Brooks Koepka.

Dustin Johnson congratulated Brooks Koepka for securing back-to-back victories at the US Open

2020 PGA Championship

Johnson was one ahead of a congested leaderboard in the opening men's major of the year and briefly extended his cushion by birdieing the opening hole of the final day, before recovering a three-put bogey at the third by picking up a shot at the next.

A run of nine straight pars saw Johnson lose his lead and a bogey at the 14th put him further behind, as Collin Morikawa eagled the driveable 16th hole on his way to a maiden major victory.

Johnson chipped in for birdie at the 16th and signed off his week by holing a 15-foot birdie at the lead, which was enough to finish two behind Morikawa and in a share of second with Paul Casey.

Can Dustin Johnson end his unwanted record in majors and win The Masters?