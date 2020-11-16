The Masters: Key numbers behind Dustin Johnson's record victory
Dustin Johnson secured a second major victory with a record-breaking win at The Masters; world No 1 finished five shots ahead of Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im at Augusta National to secure the Green Jacket.
By Ali Stafford and 15th Club
Last Updated: 15/11/20 9:50pm
We take a look back at some of the key numbers from The 84th Masters after Dustin Johnson's record-breaking victory at Augusta National.
ONE
Johnson's victory makes him the first world No 1 to win the Masters since Tiger Woods won his fourth Green Jacket in 2002, with the Johnson the first world No 1 to claim any major since Rory McIlroy's PGA Championship success in 2014.
TWO
The 2016 US Open champion is now a two-time major champion, putting him alongside the likes of Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Greg Norman and John Daly. Johnson is now one of 83 male players to have won at least two majors in their careers.
THREE
Masters victory is Johnson's third in a five-month period during a shortened 2020 golfing calendar, following on from his wins at the Travelers Championship and the Northern Trust, with the reigning FedExCup champion now a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour.
FOUR
Johnson broke the record for fewest bogeys ever made by a Masters champion, with back-to-back blemishes on the final day two of only four dropped shots made during the tournament.
FIVE
SEVEN
Johnson's win means he has now posted top-six finishes in his last seven worldwide starts, a run that started with a share of second at the PGA Championship - the opening major of the year - in August.
TEN
Victory for Johnson came in his 10th appearance at Augusta National, with the win going one better than his joint runner-up finish to Woods a year earlier and his fifth consecutive top 10 at The Masters.
SEVENTEEN
Johnson becomes just the 17th player ever to win both the Masters and the US Open and the first since Jordan Spieth claimed back-to-back major titles in 2015. Angel Cabrera and Tiger Woods are the only other two to have won both this century.
TWENTY
Finishing the week on 20 under means Johnson now holds the 72-hole record at The Masters and sees him equal the lowest score in relation to par in major history, joining Jason Day's win at the 2015 PGA Championship and Henrik Stenson's victory at The Open in 2016.
SIXTY
Johnson only missed 12 greens in regulation over the whole tournament, equalling the record for most greens in regulation made in a single Masters tournament. Woods in 2001 and Nolan Henke in 1992 are the others to have found 60 GIR at Augusta National.
