The Masters: Key numbers behind Dustin Johnson's record victory

We take a look back at some of the key numbers from The 84th Masters after Dustin Johnson's record-breaking victory at Augusta National.

ONE

Johnson's victory makes him the first world No 1 to win the Masters since Tiger Woods won his fourth Green Jacket in 2002, with the Johnson the first world No 1 to claim any major since Rory McIlroy's PGA Championship success in 2014.

TWO

Johnson will get the chance to defend his Masters title in April

The 2016 US Open champion is now a two-time major champion, putting him alongside the likes of Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Greg Norman and John Daly. Johnson is now one of 83 male players to have won at least two majors in their careers.

THREE

Masters victory is Johnson's third in a five-month period during a shortened 2020 golfing calendar, following on from his wins at the Travelers Championship and the Northern Trust, with the reigning FedExCup champion now a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour.

FOUR

Johnson broke the record for fewest bogeys ever made by a Masters champion, with back-to-back blemishes on the final day two of only four dropped shots made during the tournament.

FIVE

A five-stroke victory for Johnson is the largest winning margin at Augusta National since Tiger Woods' major breakthrough in 1997. It's also the first time that two majors have been won by five or more shots in the same year since Woods followed a 15-shot win at the US open with an eight-shot win at The Open in 2000.



Johnson carded rounds of 65, 70, 65 and 68 to secure his record-breaking win

SEVEN

Johnson's win means he has now posted top-six finishes in his last seven worldwide starts, a run that started with a share of second at the PGA Championship - the opening major of the year - in August.

TEN

Victory for Johnson came in his 10th appearance at Augusta National, with the win going one better than his joint runner-up finish to Woods a year earlier and his fifth consecutive top 10 at The Masters.

Johnson was presented the Green Jacket by five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods

SEVENTEEN

Johnson becomes just the 17th player ever to win both the Masters and the US Open and the first since Jordan Spieth claimed back-to-back major titles in 2015. Angel Cabrera and Tiger Woods are the only other two to have won both this century.

TWENTY

Finishing the week on 20 under means Johnson now holds the 72-hole record at The Masters and sees him equal the lowest score in relation to par in major history, joining Jason Day's win at the 2015 PGA Championship and Henrik Stenson's victory at The Open in 2016.

SIXTY

Johnson only missed 12 greens in regulation over the whole tournament, equalling the record for most greens in regulation made in a single Masters tournament. Woods in 2001 and Nolan Henke in 1992 are the others to have found 60 GIR at Augusta National.

