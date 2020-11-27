Open de Espana: Nuria Iturrioz moves three ahead in season finale

Nuria Iturrioz holds a two-shot advantage at the Open de Espana

Nuria Iturrioz holds a two-shot advantage at the halfway stage of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, with Scotland’s Kelsey MacDonald leading the chasing pack.

Iturrioz followed an opening-round 66 with a two-under 70 at a blustery Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, mixing five birdies with three bogeys to head into the weekend on eight under.

MacDonald was two under for her round with 11 holes to complete when play was suspended due to bad light just after 6pm local time, with overnight co-leader three off the pace with seven holes to play alongside Order of Merit champion Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Emily Kristine Pedersen already has the season-long Order of Merit title wrapped up with a week to spare

Meghan MacLaren recovered from being five over after 10 holes on the opening day to post rounds of 75 and 68 to jump into a share of fifth, with just seven players under par for the tournament after the first two days.

Heavy rain on Thursday left 16 groups returning early on Friday morning to complete their opening rounds, with Iturrioz coming back to birdie the 11th and post back-to-back gains from the 16th to top the first-round leaderboard.

Iturrioz birdied the first three holes of her second round but bogeyed the 13th and 17th, with the Spaniard picking up a shot at the first and then cancelling a blemish at the next by adding another birdie at the par-four fifth to get back to eight under.

MacDonald made a hole-out eagle from the seventh fairway just before play was halted to get to six under, with Pedersen - chasing a third straight Ladies European Tour victory - three off the pace after a one-under 71.

Pedersen closed out an opening-round 68 and briefly shared the lead after an eagle-three at the 14th, before double-bogeying the third after going out of bounds off the tee and needing a final-hole birdie to get back to five under.

