US Women's Open: Georgia Hall and Charley Hull look forward to Houston history

Georgia Hall is confident despite disrupted preparation

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull are upbeat about their chances of major glory in a history-making US Women's Open this week.

The English duo have made the trip to The Champions Club in Houston for the final major of the year, the first time the tournament has been played in December, and the first over two different courses for the opening two rounds.

Due to the decreased daylight for the 156-player field, both the Jackrabbit and Cypress Creek courses will be in play for Thursday and Friday, with the Cypress Creek layout being used for the weekend.

Hall won her first event in the US earlier this season

Hall admitted her preparation had not been ideal due to the month-long lockdown in the UK, but she has been in good form over the latter stages of the season as she claimed her first regular-season LPGA Tour victory in Portland before finishing runner-up in Saudi Arabia.

"My season normally finishes by now, so it was strange going to the airport with the decorations everywhere," the world No 38 said. "But it's perfect weather, much better than in England, so I'm very happy to be here.

"I had two weeks in England and it was kind of locked down and the weather was really bad, so not amazing prep. But I've come here Saturday night and had a good two practice days, so I should be fine.

"I've had a really successful year, and hopefully the last two events will end on a high. Yeah, I'm definitely confident going into this week."

Hull is buoyed by a strong performance at last week's LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, and she has now posted top-seven finishes in four of her last five starts.

"I finished seventh at the KPMG and then sixth twice in Saudi, and then sixth again last week," Hull said. "So I've had a little bit of a good run, and my game was in good shape.

Charley Hull has enjoyed a strong run of results

"Looking forward to this week, I feel in good condition and hope I keep on hitting it how I have, touch wood. It would be cool to shoot some low scores and it would be a nice trophy to win."

Hull was forced to withdraw from the ANA Inspiration in September after testing positive for Covid-19, and she admitted she is still suffering a few after-effects from her illness.

"Last week I struggled with my breathing a little bit," she added. "I've got asthma though, and a bit of fatigue. I've noticed when do I my sprints and runs and stuff in the gym it takes me a little bit longer to get my breath back.

"I've got a bit of memory loss, bit of a foggy memory. That's what I noticed the most."

