Robert MacIntyre starts strongly at DP World Tour Championship

Robert MacIntyre is trying to put thoughts about winning the Race to Dubai to one side after making a strong start to the DP World Tour Championship.

The Scot birdied his opening three holes on his way to a four-under 68 at Jumeriah Golf Estates, keeping him within a shot of early leader Victor Perez in the European Tour's season finale.

MacIntyre started the week 22nd in the Race to Dubai standings and as one of 61 players with a mathematical chance of ending the season as European No 1, with the 24-year-old requiring a victory this week to have any chance of also topping the 2020 standings.

Robert MacIntyre claimed his maiden European Tour title at the Cyprus Showdown last month

"It would mean everything to win the Race to Dubai, not just to me but to the whole team," MacIntyre said. "But again, it's a long, long way away. Just got to keep doing what we're doing.

"When I put in the graft and put in the practice, my golf is good. Obviously as everyone knows, I wasn't practising as hard (earlier in the year). I wasn't enjoying it as much. But I've got the bug back. I've got the right people around me and I'm just pushing on and see where we end up on Sunday."

MacIntyre is joined in tied-second by Erik van Rooyen and England's Matt Fitzpatrick, a former winner of the event in 2016, who posted four birdies on his back nine to also get to four under.

"It's very strange that so many players can win the Race to Dubai," Fitzpatrick said. "This field is obviously used to a few more players, as well, that obviously aren't here for various reasons this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick started the week 16th on the Race to Dubai

"But to be able to have a chance to win the Race to Dubai despite everything that's going on is amazing and absolutely I'd be delighted if I could take the opportunity that I have.

"I was told it was a course for bombers before I ever came here and I've sort of played really well here. For me the greens are just always fantastic and I love putting on greens that are this fast."

BMW PGA champion Tyrrell Hatton is two off the pace in a share of fifth, with three birdies in a five-hole stretch on his back nine helping him to an opening-round 69.

"I actually started hitting the fairway, which was quite nice," Hatton said. "It was a bit of a struggle on the front nine. It's hard to play this golf course from the rough, and thankfully I managed to hit more fairways on the back nine and was able to be a little bit more aggressive."

