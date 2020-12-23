Sky Sports Golf podcast: Biggest bloopers and funnies of the year

1:26 From phones overheating to doorbells ringing mid-recording, we look back at when things haven't gone to plan on the Sky Sports Golf vodcast in 2020! From phones overheating to doorbells ringing mid-recording, we look back at when things haven't gone to plan on the Sky Sports Golf vodcast in 2020!

The Sky Sports Golf podcast hit our TV screens for the first time in 2020, although it’s fair to say that the programme didn’t always go to plan!

The weekly show has kept golf fans entertained through a difficult year, discussing the sport's biggest talking points and reviewing all the key events from a disrupted season.

Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Mel Reid are just some of the big-name guests that have appeared on the podcast, with this year the first where the video edition has also been available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf and via Sky Sports On Demand.

Justin Rose was one of the first guests on the podcast during the initial lockdown in the spring

Episodes have had to be produced away from Sky Studios due to the coronavirus pandemic and recorded from home instead, with remote working resulting in almost every episode encountering a different kind of problem!

From weak WIFI to struggles with sound and guests failing to get to grips with basic technology, regular host Josh Antmann and the podcast team have had recording disrupted by almost every possible obstacle over the past year.

What happened when an interview was halted by a doorbell? Why did a phone need to be put in a fridge to continue recording one episode? Click on the video above to look back at some of the Sky Sports Golf podcast's 2020 highlights!

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is taking a break over the festive period before returning in 2021, with the next episode being recorded on the week beginning January 11.