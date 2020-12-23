One Club Challenge: Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Martin Kaymer

7:21 Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Kaymer and Collin Morikawa went head to head in the latest edition of the European Tour's One Club Challenge. Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Kaymer and Collin Morikawa went head to head in the latest edition of the European Tour's One Club Challenge.

PGA champion Collin Morikawa took on fellow European Tour stars Tyrrell Hatton and Martin Kaymer in the latest edition of the One Club Challenge.

The trio went head to head ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship earlier this month, where all three tried to tackle the 16th hole on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Each player had their club drawn at random from a choice of three options, with the same weapon having to be used for every shot until they've completed the hole.

European Tour Golf Live on

Kaymer was handed a driver, Morikawa was given a nine-iron and Hatton had to use a putter throughout on the par-four, with each player facing their own challenges as they made their way to the green.

It needed a sudden-death shoot-out to determine a winner, where all three players attempted a long-drive challenge using a putter, but which player would prevail and claim the bragging rights?

Click on the video above to see who won the One Club Challenge at the DP World Tour Championship!