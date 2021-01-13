Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour seasons delayed due to Covid-19

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is defending champion at the Dimension Data Pro-Am

The start of the 2021 Challenge Tour season has been delayed after the postponement of three tournaments in South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'South African Swing' was due to begin with the Dimension Data Pro-Am from February 11-14 and see three South African-based events in as many weeks, all co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, but has now been rescheduled for later in the year.

Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: "The decision to postpone these events follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with the health and well-being of all players and staff as our absolute priority."

Ondrej Lieser (middle) topped the Challenge Tour's shortened Order of Merit in 2020

The run of events will now begin from April 22-25, with the tournament name and venue yet to be announced, before the Cape Town Open takes place at Royal Cape Golf Club the following week.

The Dimension Data Pro-Am, the last event held in 2020 before a five-month stoppage due to Covid-19, will then round of the three-week stretch at Fancourt Golf Estate from May 6-9.

Golf Today Live on

Thomas Abt, Sunshine Tour Commissioner, said: "In light of the current worldwide increase in Covid-19 cases and after consultation with our own health experts and GolfRSA and its Risk Mitigation Strategy, we believe it is the most responsible course of action to postpone these tournaments."

The Kit Kat Group Pro-Am, the opening event of the 2021 Sunshine Tour schedule, has also been postponed because of a rise in Covid-19 cases in South Africa and will now be played from March 5-7.

Other Sunshine Tour events will need to be rearranged as a result of the changes, while the Sunshine Ladies Tour has also postponed the start of their season until after Easter. The Challenge Tour's "Road to Mallorca" schedule for 2021 has yet to be announced.