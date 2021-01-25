Donald Trump-owned Bedminster course replaced by Southern Hills for 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA of America stripped Donald Trump's Bedminster course of hosting rights earlier this month

The 2022 PGA Championship will be held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma after the PGA of America selected it to replace the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The PGA of America stripped the New Jersey course of hosting rights earlier this month, days after supporters of former US President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol.

Tournament organisers believed using the Bedminster course would damage the PGA's brand.

The event will now head to Tulsa for a fifth time, and first since Tiger Woods triumphed there in 2007.

"Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time," the PGA of America said on Twitter. "The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf."

Southern Hills has also previously held two US Open's in 1958 and 1977.

Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA Championship after he won his maiden major aged 23 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California last August.

The forthcoming 103rd PGA Championship is scheduled to be held at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina from May 20-23.