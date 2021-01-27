Rory McIlroy relishing Torrey Pines return and early look at US Open venue at Farmers Insurance Open

Rory McIlroy is looking to end a 15-month worldwide winless run

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to an early opportunity to test himself on this year's US Open venue when he returns to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The four-time major champion has posted top-five finishes in his two previous visits to the California course, claiming a share of fifth on his debut in 2019 and ending tied-third in last year's event.

McIlroy remains without a victory since November 2019 and failed to convert a final-round lead on the European Tour in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with the Northern Irishman now making the long trip to the West Coast to start a run of six PGA Tour starts over the next seven weeks.

Rory McIlroy finished third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday

"I didn't really start playing this event until a little later on in my career, but it [Torrey Pines] has been a good venue for me," McIlroy said. "Also, looking ahead to June and the U.S. Open here as well, it will be nice to at least have it fresh in the memory for then, too.

"I think it's a wonderful layout for a major championship. To have a U.S. Open here, it stands up to basically the most elite level of golf that we play, the toughest test we face all year for the most part.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I'm not really going to be thinking about what they're going to do because I just have to play the golf course that's in front of me this week. But as I said, I think three competitive rounds on the South Course this week, it will be fresh in my memory when it comes around to June and the U.S. Open being on."

McIlroy's appearance is his first on the PGA Tour since a tied-fifth finish at the Masters in November, with the world No 7 now looking to make a strong start to his busy 2021 schedule.

Rory McIlroy is looking to complete golf's career Grand Slam at the Masters in April

"I just wanted to get back out and play," McIlroy added. "I felt like I sort of stopped last year on quite a positive note the way I played at Augusta and I just wanted to try to keep that going into the start of this year.

"I feel like the more I play, the more I'll get comfortable with my game and know where it is. Yeah, I just thought it was a good opportunity to sort of hit the ground running this week."

Watch the Farmers Insurance Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 8pm.