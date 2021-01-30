European Tour: Tommy Fleetwood struggles with putter in latest One Club Challenge in Dubai

6:14 Tommy Fleetwood joined Lucas Herbert and Adri Arnaus in the latest One Club Challenge ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic. Tommy Fleetwood joined Lucas Herbert and Adri Arnaus in the latest One Club Challenge ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Tommy Fleetwood demonstrated that even the world’s best players can find life tough on the golf course during the latest edition of the European Tour’s One Club Challenge.

Fleetwood was pitted against Lucas Herbert and Adri Arnaus ahead of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, where the trio went head to head on the iconic 389-yard par-four eighth hole at Emirates Golf Club.

The series makes each player select a club at random from three possible options and use it to complete the hole in the fewest shots possible, leaving them facing shots from unusual positions and forcing them to be at their creative best.

Tommy Fleetwood was given the putter for the latest One Club Challenge!

Herbert was given the best of the options as he collected the seven-iron and Arnaus had the advantage off the tee with the driver, while Fleetwood was handed the short-straw and left to play the hole with a putter.

Fleetwood managed to avoid the sand and find the fairway off the tee with the flat stick, although things quickly went from bad to worse as he played the hole in a way that many amateur golfers can relate to!

