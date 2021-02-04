Ladies European Tour: New Aramco Team Series to feature events in New York, London and Saudi Arabia

Emily Kristine Pedersen was part of the winning team at the inaugural Saudi Ladies Team International

The Ladies European Tour will have a four-event team series as part of their bumper 2021 schedule.

The Aramco Team Series builds on the success of the Saudi Ladies Team International in November, where Emily Kristine Pedersen won on her way to topping the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

All four events will offer a $1m prize purse and will be held in four different countries, with tournaments in New York, London and Singapore before finishing at the King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

The Aramco Team Series was announced during the European Tour's Saudi International

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, said: "Today marks the beginning of a new journey in the history of the Ladies European Tour. This brand new Aramco Team Series takes golf and the sport to a whole new level and I am incredibly excited by all four events.

"Last November, the LET made history in bringing the first-ever professional women's golf event to Saudi Arabia, and this announcement only builds on that. By adding four new team events to our schedule for 2021, the Ladies European Tour will add a whole new dynamic for both the players competing and the spectators, taking golf to newly engaged audiences across the globe."

Each tournament will see teams of four compete over 54 holes, with the captain of each side picking the rest of their professionals in an NFL-style draft system. All teams will include one amateur player, with the prize money for the winning team split between the pro members.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: "This is fantastic news for global sport, for women's golf and for Saudi Arabia. Following the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are committed to building the women's game and promoting female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia.

"I hope this series inspires people of all cultures and backgrounds to take up the sport and generate enthusiasm for the great game of golf."

The full Ladies European Tour schedule for the 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks.