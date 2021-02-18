Justin Thomas four-putts in early Genesis Invitational struggle

1:07 Justin Thomas' hopes at the Genesis Invitational suffered a major early blow when he four-putted the eighth in the opening round for a double-bogey Justin Thomas' hopes at the Genesis Invitational suffered a major early blow when he four-putted the eighth in the opening round for a double-bogey

Justin Thomas' hopes at the Genesis Invitational suffered a major early blow when he four-putted the eighth in the opening round for a double-bogey.

The world No 3 safely made the green in two from a fairway bunker on the 437-yard par four at Riviera Country Club.

However, he then needed four more blows to hole out from 33 feet, despite knocking his first putt just three feet and eight inches short, as he struggled on the firm and fast poa annua green.

Thomas saw his par putt slide just right of the hole and go the same distance past, from where he caught the left lip with his putt back before finally holing out from two feet and six inches.

At least Thomas remained calm, unlike Nate Lashley at Pebble Beach on Sunday, but the double-bogey, which followed a bogey at the seventh, dropped him to three over.

It did not get any better for Thomas on the back nine with further double-bogeys at the 12th and 17th as he opened with a six-over 77.

