Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas battle to find a hole-in-one in European Tour 'chase the ace' challenge

6:52 The European Tour gave Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas just 50 balls each to try and make a hole-in-one on a 148-yard par-three. Could they do it? The European Tour gave Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas just 50 balls each to try and make a hole-in-one on a 148-yard par-three. Could they do it?

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas play alongside each other again this week at the WGC-Workday Championship, having recently teamed up to try and tackle one of golf’s toughest tests.

The pair joined forces for the latest edition of the European Tour's "Chase The Ace" challenge, where they were set the task of making a hole-in-one on a 148-yard par-three at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The European Tour usually provide players with 500 balls and an entire day to try and find an ace, although this time around saw McIlroy and Thomas both being given just 50 attempts each to find their hole in one.

Statistics suggest a European Tour pro's chance of an ace is around one in 2,500, with the average golfer's hopes being closer to one in 100,000, giving the former world No 1's plenty to do if they were to experience success in the challenge.

McIlroy and Thomas hit it inside 10 feet more than 50 per cent of the time and both hit multiple efforts to within inches of the flag, but could either find the hole-in-one they were chasing?

The complete breakdown 📊



How would you do with 50 balls from 148-yards? #ChaseTheAce5050 pic.twitter.com/aDDA4Qsthq — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 24, 2021

Click on the video above to see McIlroy and Thomas take part in the Chase The Ace 50/50!

Watch the WGC-Workday Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. There's also much more entertaining content on the European Tour's YouTube homepage.