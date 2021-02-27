Tiger Woods in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures to injuries sustained in California car crash

Tiger Woods received follow-up procedures at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday

Tiger Woods is “in good spirits” after receiving “follow-up procedures” to injuries sustained from Tuesday’s serious car crash in California.

Woods suffered numerous injuries from the horrific accident on the outskirts of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, with the 15-time major champion initially sent to Harbor-UCLA Medical Hospital to undergo a "long surgical procedure".

The 45-year-old was transferred on Thursday to nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for "continuing orthopaedic care and recovery", with Woods' team since revealing that further procedures on Friday had been a success.

Tiger Woods was driving a Genesis GV80 with a 'Genesis Invitational' logo on its side when he was involved in Tuesday's crash

A statement on Woods' Twitter page, signed off by his foundation, said: "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning.

"The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits. Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."

Injuries to Woods' foot and ankle were stabilised during initial surgery with the insertion of a rod, screws and pins, while the 82-time PGA Tour winner suffered open fractures to tibia and fibula bones.

Tiger Woods was at the Genesis Invitational last week as tournament host

Woods last featured at the PNC Championship, alongside his son Charlie, in December and has been unable to compete on the PGA Tour since undergoing back surgery the week after the event.

The former world No 1 previously hoped to be fit to feature at The Masters in April, an event Woods has won five times, although said before Tuesday's crash there was "no timetable" on when he could return.

Carlos Gonzalez, the deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, said earlier this week that Woods was "fortunate" to survive the crash, while County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that Woods is unlikely to face charges relating to the crash.