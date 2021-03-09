Canadian Open cancelled in June and PGA Tour will replace it with one-off event

Rory McIlroy after winning the Canadian Open in 2019

The 2021 RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled due to logistical challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled to be played at the St George's Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario, from June 10-13.

That is the week before the US Open is played at Torrey Pines and the PGA Tour will fill the gap by securing an alternative venue in the United States to host an official FedExCup event for one year only.

Details of the replacement event are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year's Canadian Open was also cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the event was last played in June 2019 with Rory McIlroy winning on his debut appearance.

"Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision," said PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis.

"While we are disappointed to cancel Canada's National Championship, we are thankful to our partners RBC and Golf Canada - along with our Canadian fans - for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this process. We look forward to the RBC Canadian Open returning to our schedule next year."