The Players Championship: Dustin Johnson grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikwa

Dustin Johnson was a four-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2020

Golf’s three most recent major champions have been grouped together for the first two rounds of The Players, while Rory McIlroy will go out alongside two other former TPC Sawgrass winners.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson, who claimed the Masters in record-breaking fashion in November, will headline the afternoon wave on the opening round as he tees it up alongside PGA champion Collin Morikawa and US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau at 6pm UK time (1pm ET).

Morikawa will make his first full appearance at the PGA Tour's flagship event, having seen his debut in the 2020 contest cancelled after the opening round due to Covid-19, while DeChambeau arrives looking for back-to-back PGA Tour wins after his success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau registered a one-shot win at Bay Hill on Sunday

World No 2 Jon Rahm is in a morning marquee group as he features with three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Farmers Insurance Open winner Patrick Reed, while Justin Thomas has been put in a threeball with Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland.

2019 champion McIlroy, looking to become the first player to successfully defend his Players title, is also among the early starters on Thursday and goes out at 12.40pm UK time (7.40am ET) with 2018 winner Webb Simpson and 2008 champion Sergio Garcia.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rory.<br>Webb.<br>Sergio.<br><br>This group is special. 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/pQeTR0y9QP">pic.twitter.com/pQeTR0y9QP</a></p>— THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) <a href="https://twitter.com/THEPLAYERSChamp/status/1369336419169296390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 9, 2021</a></blockquote>

Hideki Matsuyama, who held a two-shot lead when last year's contest was abandoned, goes out with Harris English and 2017 champion Si Woo Kim, while English duo Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey have been paired with world No 5 Xander Schauffele.

Phil Mickelson marks his first appearance outside the world's top 100 since 1993 in an all-American threeball with Tony Finau and Charles Howell III, with 48 of the world's top 50 set to tee it up in Florida this week.

Tony Finau has registered top-four finishes in four of his last five PGA Tour starts

Sky Sports' dedicated Players champion will have two Featured Groups from both sessions available to enjoy over the first two days, along with feeds of two additional groups, with all the extra coverage shown live via the red button.

Featured Groups (all times GMT)

Thursday

1229 Thomas, Hovland, Cantlay

1240 McIlroy, Simpson, Garcia

1749 Rahm, Reed, Spieth

1800 Johnson, DeChambeau, Morikawa

Friday

1229 Rahm, Reed, Spieth

1240 Johnson, DeChambeau, Morikawa

1749 Thomas, Hovland, Cantlay

1800 McIlroy, Simpson, Garcia

Watch the Players Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Players channel. Live coverage begin on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports The Players and Sky Sports Main Event.