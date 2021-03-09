The Players Championship: First-round tee times and groupings at TPC Sawgrass
Two-tee start with the first starters out at 11.45am GMT and the second batch starting at 5.05pm; Rory McIlroy to play alongside Sergio Garcia and Webb Simpson; Dustin Johnson with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa; watch live on Sky Sports The Players
Last Updated: 09/03/21 8:05pm
Tee times and groupings for the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
USA unless stated, start times GMT
First tee
11.45 Alex Noren (Swe), Xinjun Zhang (Chn), Doug Ghim
11.56 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
12.07 Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau
12.18 Sungjae Im (Kor), Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
12.29 Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett
12.40 Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
12.51 Cameron Smith (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Keegan Bradley
13.02 Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
13.13 Max Homa, JT Poston, Russell Knox (Sco)
13.24 Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor (Can), Austin Cook
13.35 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Henrik Norlander (Swe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
13.46 Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen
13.57 Scott Brown, Sam Ryder
17.05 Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
17.16 Brian Harman, Cameron Percy (Aus), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
17.27 Martin Laird (Sco), Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
17.38 Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman
17.49 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth
18.00 Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson
18.11 Daniel Berger, Adam Scott (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)
18.22 Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele
18.33 Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Day (Aus)
18.44 Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Cameron Davis (Aus)
18.55 Matt Jones (Aus), Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris
19.06 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag
19.17 Brian Stuard, Danny Lee (Nzl), Beau Hossler
The Players Championship Live
March 11, 2021, 11:30am
Live on
10th tee
11.45 Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover, Tyler McCumber
11.56 Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler
12.07 CT Pan (Twn), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Matt Kuchar
12.18 Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter (Eng)
12.29 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
12.40 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
12.51 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
13.02 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Paul Casey (Eng), Xander Schauffele
13.13 Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners (Can), Rickie Fowler
13.24 Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Andrew Putnam
13.35 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Doc Redman, Harry Higgs
13.46 Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Victor Perez (Fra)
13.57 Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk
17.05 Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
17.16 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robby Shelton
17.27 Branden Grace (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor), Jimmy Walker
17.38 Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy
17.49 Jim Herman, Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
18.00 Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson
18.11 Robert Streb, Marc Leishman (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)
18.22 Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez
18.33 Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Kramer Hickok
18.44 James Hahn, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Harold Varner III
18.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard
19.06 Ryan Moore, Sepp Straka (Aut), Scott Harrington
19.17 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Talor Gooch, Tom Lewis (Eng)
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland