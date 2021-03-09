Golf News

News

The Players Championship: First-round tee times and groupings at TPC Sawgrass

Two-tee start with the first starters out at 11.45am GMT and the second batch starting at 5.05pm; Rory McIlroy to play alongside Sergio Garcia and Webb Simpson; Dustin Johnson with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa; watch live on Sky Sports The Players

Last Updated: 09/03/21 8:05pm

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson have been grouped together for the first two rounds, along with fellow 2020 major champion Collin Morikawa
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson have been grouped together for the first two rounds, along with fellow 2020 major champion Collin Morikawa

Tee times and groupings for the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

USA unless stated, start times GMT

First tee

11.45 Alex Noren (Swe), Xinjun Zhang (Chn), Doug Ghim

11.56 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

12.07 Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

12.18 Sungjae Im (Kor), Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

12.29 Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett

12.40 Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

12.51 Cameron Smith (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Keegan Bradley

13.02 Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13.13 Max Homa, JT Poston, Russell Knox (Sco)

13.24 Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor (Can), Austin Cook

13.35 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Henrik Norlander (Swe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

13.46 Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen

13.57 Scott Brown, Sam Ryder

17.05 Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

17.16 Brian Harman, Cameron Percy (Aus), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

17.27 Martin Laird (Sco), Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

17.38 Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman

17.49 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth

18.00 Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

18.11 Daniel Berger, Adam Scott (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)

18.22 Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

18.33 Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Day (Aus)

18.44 Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Cameron Davis (Aus)

18.55 Matt Jones (Aus), Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris

19.06 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag

19.17 Brian Stuard, Danny Lee (Nzl), Beau Hossler

The Players Championship Live

March 11, 2021, 11:30am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

10th tee

11.45 Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover, Tyler McCumber

11.56 Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler

12.07 CT Pan (Twn), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Matt Kuchar

12.18 Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter (Eng)

12.29 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

12.40 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

12.51 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

13.02 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Paul Casey (Eng), Xander Schauffele

13.13 Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners (Can), Rickie Fowler

13.24 Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Andrew Putnam

13.35 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

13.46 Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Victor Perez (Fra)

13.57 Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk

17.05 Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

17.16 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robby Shelton

17.27 Branden Grace (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor), Jimmy Walker

17.38 Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy

17.49 Jim Herman, Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

18.00 Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson

18.11 Robert Streb, Marc Leishman (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)

18.22 Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez

18.33 Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Kramer Hickok

18.44 James Hahn, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Harold Varner III

18.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

Also See:

19.06 Ryan Moore, Sepp Straka (Aut), Scott Harrington

19.17 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Talor Gooch, Tom Lewis (Eng)

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Trending

©2021 Sky UK