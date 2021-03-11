The Players Championship: Could Premier League stars hit the green at TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole?

1:45 Ahead of The Players, Andy Robertson and Gylfi Sigurdsson are among the Premier League footballers to discuss how they think they would get on playing TPC Sawgrass' par-three 17th Ahead of The Players, Andy Robertson and Gylfi Sigurdsson are among the Premier League footballers to discuss how they think they would get on playing TPC Sawgrass' par-three 17th

There are plenty of Premier League footballers who consider themselves as being useful on the golf course, but how would they fare when tackling one of golf’s most iconic par-threes?

Ahead of the PGA Tour's Players Championship, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Players channel, several Premier League stars were asked how they thought they would get on playing TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th.

The 137-yard par-three has caused many of the world's top golfers a variety of problems through the years, with players having to hit over water and deal with changing wind conditions to land their ball on the island green.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson - a single-figure handicapper - debated his possible club selection for playing the par-three and explained what he would be thinking about when stepping up to the 17th tee.

Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson has been fortunate to play several rounds at the Florida course and revealed the troubles he faced taking on hole, while Arsenal defender Rob Holding and Burnley boss Sean Dyche were among the others to give their verdict on whether they would find the green.

