The Players: Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Tyrrell Hatton part of Ian Poulter's 'muppets' table

0:28 Ian Poulter pokes fun at himself and Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Henrik Stenson on social media after the quartet post a combined 29-over during the opening round of The Players Ian Poulter pokes fun at himself and Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Henrik Stenson on social media after the quartet post a combined 29-over during the opening round of The Players

Ian Poulter saw the lighter side after a bad day for himself, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Henrik Stenson after the quartet were a combined 29 over par at TPC Sawgrass.

Poulter posted a video during lunch in the players' lounge with Hatton and McIlroy looking equally sheepish, while Stenson had just left the table after reflecting on opening The Players Championship with a shocking 13-over 85 that included six sixes and a seven!

Not that his Ryder Cup team-mates were much better! McIlroy put two balls in the water at the 18th and ran up an eight in his 79, with Poulter carding a 77 and Hatton, the current world No 8, handing in a 76.

With Stenson departed, the remaining trio looked a little shell-shocked having endured a torrid time on the Stadium Course, but Poulter seemed determined to laugh off the experience.

"We've got a hell of a lunch table here in the players' lounge," he said as he introduced a short video on his social media platforms, panning around to Hatton and McIlroy.

"Tyrrell has decided to sit down and join Rory and I. So collectively, the four people sat at this table; myself, Rory, Henrik, who's just left, and Tyrrell ... 29 over!

"What a bunch of muppets!"

Watch the video above to see Ian Poulter's abrupt summation of a bad day for a quartet of Ryder Cup stars at Sawgrass. Live coverage of The Players Championship continues on our dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players.