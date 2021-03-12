The Players Championship: Lee Westwood says he is having a 'feelgood experience' as he leads at TPC Sawgrass

2:41 Lee Westwood reflects on moving into the halfway lead at The Players after carding a bogey-free 66 at TPC Sawgrass. Lee Westwood reflects on moving into the halfway lead at The Players after carding a bogey-free 66 at TPC Sawgrass.

Lee Westwood said he has been buoyed by last week's performance at Bay Hill after taking the halfway lead at The Players Championship.

The 47-year-old Englishman just missed out on winning by one shot to Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday after they played in the final group together at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

But Westwood, who claimed the second of his two PGA Tour wins back in 2010, has shrugged off that near-miss to set the 36-hole pace at TPC Sawgrass thanks to a six-under 66 in the second round which took him to nine under and one ahead of fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

1:58 Wayne Riley and Sarah Stirk review Westwood's second-round 66 Wayne Riley and Sarah Stirk review Westwood's second-round 66

After a flawless round containing six birdies, he said: "Last week I obviously played well under pressure again, and this week I've carried it on.

"The nice thing for me about this week is not letting last week affect me in a negative way. I've regrouped. I've still got the memories of last week, of playing well and hitting good shots when I needed to, but there's no hangover from last week. It's a feelgood experience for me this week, and I've carried that into the first two rounds."

The world No 31, who has finished fourth, fifth and sixth at TPC Sawgrass over the years, also gave a positive assessment of his round on Friday, his sixth bogey-free round at the course since 2000 which is the most of any player.

"Very good," he replied when asked to assess his play. "Hit it well off the tee. Hit quite a lot of fairways. My iron shots were good. I played away from flags when I needed to.

Westwood shared the 36-hole lead with Luke Donald in 2005 but ended up in a tie for 22nd after an 80 in the third round

"Got suckered into a couple of pins, but short game bailed me out on those. Chipping and bunker play all felt good and rolled the ball well on the greens. I had fun out there. Felt calm and in control."

Westwood, a 25-time European Tour winner and last year's Race to Dubai champion, also revealed he does not worry too much about where he finishes as he concentrates on his performance.

The Players Championship Live Live on

"I care less about the outcomes," he said. "I still care about my performance, and that in turn leads me to work as hard as I've always worked.

"But I've been working with a psychologist for a few years now, and we just focus on the process, we don't focus on the outcomes and things we can't control. The only thing I can control when I go out there is the process and making sure I have fun. I make sure I have fun."

Fitzpatrick is chasing his first PGA Tour win, but has finished in the top 11 in the last three tournaments in the United States.

He carded a 68 to secure a place in the final group with Westwood on Saturday and admits it will be good to play alongside his compatriot especially with the 47-year-old's former caddie Billy Foster on his bag.

1:26 Matt Fitzpatrick discusses the positives from a second-round 68 at The Players and looks ahead to a weekend pairing alongside fellow Englishman Westwood. Matt Fitzpatrick discusses the positives from a second-round 68 at The Players and looks ahead to a weekend pairing alongside fellow Englishman Westwood.

Fitzpatrick, 26, said: "It's obviously much easier for me to play with someone like Lee who I've played with multiple times than someone who I've obviously not played with as much out here.

"You can always have a conversation with Lee. He's very, very down to earth, very approachable

"Particularly handy for Billy, obviously knowing Lee so well, as well. Hopefully we'll have a nice afternoon, a pair of 61s, and we'll see each other again Sunday."

World No 16 Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in December

The Yorkshireman was pleased with his round on Friday, but admits there is some room for improvement from tee-to-green.

"Today was good, for me much better than yesterday," he said. "Just hit it bad tee-to-green really. First green I missed was four on the front nine and missed five and then missed eight.

"On the whole, missing three greens around here is a massive positive, in my opinion. If I can do that over the weekend, hopefully pour some putts in, I'll have a chance.

"When you keep putting yourself in position you kind of want to finish one of them off, just got to keep grinding. I think the biggest thing is I've got to play smart and not play stressful golf where you're missing greens and easy shots and just keep hitting it to the fat side and make the misses a little bit easier."